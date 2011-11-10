* Italian yields stabilise, helped by ECB, politics
* T-bill sale fares better-than-expected
* French bonds under pressure, Bunds future mark new highs
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Nov 10 Italian bond yields stabilised
around 7 percent on Thursday with signs that political deadlock
may be easing and after Rome paid less to borrow than many had
feared in a major test of its ability to fund itself.
German government bond futures briefly hit new record highs
in early trading before turning negative after Italian Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi's ruling PDL party softened its
insistence on early elections as the way out of a deep political
crisis.
The modest improvement in sentiment helped Italy, which has
replaced Greece as the biggest source of concern in Europe's
two-year-old debt crisis, sell 5 billion euros of 1-year
Treasury bills, paying a yield below well below the seven
percent indicated in early gray market trading.
"Far better than was feared yesterday," said Credit Agricole
rate strategist Peter Chatwell.
"The micro view is supportive, but this makes no difference
to the macro view of Italian rates trending sharply higher. The
pressure is still on for policymakers to take aggressive action
to increase confidence and stop the market breaking down
further."
The next market test comes on Monday when Italy plans to
sell 3 billion euros of five-year government bonds.
The deepening crisis has spurred fears of a split in the
euro zone, which cannot afford to bail out Italy. EU officials
told Reuters that French and German officials had held talks on
a two-speed Europe with a smaller, more tightly integrated euro
zone and a looser outer circle..
"Time is running out. We're approaching the endgame and this
is turning into a euro crisis rather than a euro zone crisis
because Italy is too big to bail as regards the current size of
the rescue package," said Richard McGuire, strategist at
Rabobank.
"The ECB has to choose whether to crank up the printing
presses or risk a much more messy outcome, raising the prospect
of default amongst the key players."
Although traders said the European Central Bank had
increased its bond buying, there were no signs it was set to
significantly change policy with officials reiterating it was up
to national governments to address the problems
.
In a sign the crisis could spread even further, the yield
spread of 10-year French bonds over Bunds hit
euro-era highs above 160 basis points with 10-year yields up
almost 10 basis points.
"Sentiment has deteriorated sharply over recent days and
everyone is wearing a tin hat," said Alessandro Mercuri,
strategist at Lloyds Banking Group.
"Weakness in France could be due to lightening up of French
paper by big real-money investors who are cutting positions
regardless of where they are being held."
Benchmark 10-year Italian bond yields were 12
bps lower at 7.13 percent after rising as high as 7.5 percent on
Wednesday as Berlusconi's insistence on elections instead of an
interim government threatened prolonged instability.
Two-year yields fell over 60 bps to 6.73
percent, reversing Wednesday's inversion of the yield curve.
Traders said the European Central Bank was buying Italian
bonds again on Thursday, but although the ECB was said to have
increased its efforts this week it was clearly less than what is
needed to significantly lower Italy's borrowing costs.
"The problem is time and room for manoeuvre are limited,
investors keep selling. The street continues to get hit by
auctions and the only buyer in town is the shy ECB," said BNP
Paribas rate strategist Alessandro Tentori in a note.
December Bund futures were 25 ticks lower at
138.56, having hit a new record high of 139.58 at the open.
Benchmark 10-year yields were 2.5 basis points higher at 1.749
percent.
(Editing by Anna Willard)