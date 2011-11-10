* Italian yields stabilise, helped by ECB, politics

* T-bill sale fares better-than-expected

* French bonds under pressure, Bunds future mark new highs

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Nov 10 Italian bond yields stabilised around 7 percent on Thursday with signs that political deadlock may be easing and after Rome paid less to borrow than many had feared in a major test of its ability to fund itself.

German government bond futures briefly hit new record highs in early trading before turning negative after Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's ruling PDL party softened its insistence on early elections as the way out of a deep political crisis.

The modest improvement in sentiment helped Italy, which has replaced Greece as the biggest source of concern in Europe's two-year-old debt crisis, sell 5 billion euros of 1-year Treasury bills, paying a yield below well below the seven percent indicated in early gray market trading.

"Far better than was feared yesterday," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.

"The micro view is supportive, but this makes no difference to the macro view of Italian rates trending sharply higher. The pressure is still on for policymakers to take aggressive action to increase confidence and stop the market breaking down further."

The next market test comes on Monday when Italy plans to sell 3 billion euros of five-year government bonds.

The deepening crisis has spurred fears of a split in the euro zone, which cannot afford to bail out Italy. EU officials told Reuters that French and German officials had held talks on a two-speed Europe with a smaller, more tightly integrated euro zone and a looser outer circle..

"Time is running out. We're approaching the endgame and this is turning into a euro crisis rather than a euro zone crisis because Italy is too big to bail as regards the current size of the rescue package," said Richard McGuire, strategist at Rabobank.

"The ECB has to choose whether to crank up the printing presses or risk a much more messy outcome, raising the prospect of default amongst the key players."

Although traders said the European Central Bank had increased its bond buying, there were no signs it was set to significantly change policy with officials reiterating it was up to national governments to address the problems .

In a sign the crisis could spread even further, the yield spread of 10-year French bonds over Bunds hit euro-era highs above 160 basis points with 10-year yields up almost 10 basis points.

"Sentiment has deteriorated sharply over recent days and everyone is wearing a tin hat," said Alessandro Mercuri, strategist at Lloyds Banking Group.

"Weakness in France could be due to lightening up of French paper by big real-money investors who are cutting positions regardless of where they are being held."

Benchmark 10-year Italian bond yields were 12 bps lower at 7.13 percent after rising as high as 7.5 percent on Wednesday as Berlusconi's insistence on elections instead of an interim government threatened prolonged instability.

Two-year yields fell over 60 bps to 6.73 percent, reversing Wednesday's inversion of the yield curve.

Traders said the European Central Bank was buying Italian bonds again on Thursday, but although the ECB was said to have increased its efforts this week it was clearly less than what is needed to significantly lower Italy's borrowing costs.

"The problem is time and room for manoeuvre are limited, investors keep selling. The street continues to get hit by auctions and the only buyer in town is the shy ECB," said BNP Paribas rate strategist Alessandro Tentori in a note.

December Bund futures were 25 ticks lower at 138.56, having hit a new record high of 139.58 at the open. Benchmark 10-year yields were 2.5 basis points higher at 1.749 percent.

(Editing by Anna Willard)