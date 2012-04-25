LONDON, April 25 The German Bund future eased on Wednesday as investors braced for a sale of 32-year debt, having to weigh the relative safety of German paper with this bond's long maturity and ultra-low yields.

Germany is due to sell 3 billion euros of 2044 bonds in an auction which some say could be difficult given the low returns offered, even though the political uncertainty in Europe did make for a more favorable backdrop.

"We could imagine a fairly bumpy auction, it could actually be technically uncovered," Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank said.

"This is quite a challenging environment," he said of the low yields.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 opened 10 ticks lower at 140.52, pushing yields on 10-year bonds DE10YT=TWEB up 1.4 basis points to 1.63 percent.

Also in the secondary market, 30-year government bonds yielded 2.43 percent - not far from a record low of 2.337 percent hit in January.

The smooth sale of Dutch bonds in the previous session offered non-German euro zone government bond markets some relief.

But Guntermann expected the Bund to resume gains once the German auction was out of the way.

"The Bund auction is just before the BTP auction in Italy on Friday and usually we would expect some price concessions going into this auction which also helps the Bund future," he said.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)