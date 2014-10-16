LONDON Oct 16 Yields on the euro zone's lowest
rated bonds rose by 20 basis points or more on Thursday as
global growth fears gripped financial markets, leading to
concerns that the European Central Bank's monetary policy is not
loose enough.
Greek 10-year bond yields jumped to their
highest level since January at 8.75 percent. Investors there had
additional concerns related to the prospect of early elections
next year and uncertainty over Athens' plans to exit an
international bailout programme.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields rose 26
basis points to 2.37 percent, while equivalent Italian yields
were 28 bps up at 2.68 percent. Irish yields
were 20 bps higher at 1.90 percent, while
Portuguese yields rose 27 bps to 3.57 percent.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)