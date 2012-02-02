LONDON Feb 2 German government bonds reversed gains on Thursday, following a drop in longer-dated U.S. Treasury prices after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said he was seeing some signs that uncertainty dampening U.S. business investment might be waning.

Bund futures were last 5 ticks lower on the day at 139.19.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia)