LONDON, June 6 German Bund futures pared losses on Wednesday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi gave no indication of imminent central bank action to stem the debt crisis, supporting safe-haven German debt.

Draghi said it was not up to the ECB to make up for other institutions' lack of action, suggesting that another long-term tranche of cheap loans was not on the cards for now.

"There was some expectation built in that the ECB might do something today (rate cuts, setting the stage for Long-Term Refinancing Operations) but it doesn't seem like he (Draghi) is in that mood at all," a trader said.

The Bund future rose to 145.68 from 145.45. It was last 20 ticks lower on the day at 145.56.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 10.19 points, or 1.1 percent, at 963.31 further trimming gains during Draghi's presser. (Reporting by the London markets team; Editing by Marius Zaharia)