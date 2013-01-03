BRIEF-Avis Budget Group says amended its senior credit facility
* Avis budget group announces closing of €250 million senior notes offering and amends its senior credit facility
LONDON Jan 3 German Bund futures fell to the day's lows on Thursday after data showed the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected in December.
The ADP payrolls processor showed that private sector employment added 215,000 jobs last month, well above economists' forecast for 133,000 jobs.
German Bund futures fell as much as 30 ticks on the day to 143.77 after the data.
* Avis budget group announces closing of €250 million senior notes offering and amends its senior credit facility
NEW YORK, March 8 The dollar gained and stocks on Wall Street mostly rose on Wednesday after U.S. private sector hiring surged in February, underscoring the economy's strength and adding to expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
JOHANNESBURG, March 8 South African diversified miner Exxaro Resources will sell its 44 percent stake in chemical maker Tronox to focus on its core mining activities and to fund capital commitments, the company said on Wednesday.