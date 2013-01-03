LONDON Jan 3 German Bund futures fell to the day's lows on Thursday after data showed the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected in December.

The ADP payrolls processor showed that private sector employment added 215,000 jobs last month, well above economists' forecast for 133,000 jobs.

German Bund futures fell as much as 30 ticks on the day to 143.77 after the data.