DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 21
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
LONDON, July 13 German Bund futures fell to the day's lows in choppy trade on Friday, with thin volumes exaggerating price moves going into the weekend.
"It looks from the charts like there has been a major breakdown but if you look at the low volumes and the tight range for the day there isn't much behind it. Treasuries have eased back ever so slightly and we're following that a little bit," a trader said.
Bund futures were last 20 ticks down at 144.64. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and William James; Editing by William James)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has asked outgoing central bank chief Agustin Carstens to stay at his post until November, according to a spokesman at the president's office.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)