LONDON Jan 28 Nearly a quarter of all euro zone
government bonds offer negative yields, data from Tradeweb
shows, a consequence of ECB schemes designed to channel money
into the most credit-starved corners of the bloc's weak economy.
This means investors are effectively paying to lend to
countries, exposing them to potential losses.
European Central Bank policy -- including interest rates
below zero and asset-purchases -- has buoyed bond prices,
knocking the yields down.
"Up until recently we've just been extending maturities
slightly along the curve, but now it's such a large proportion
of negative-yielding bonds that we have to have slightly
different conversations with our clients," said Gareth
Colesmith, senior portfolio management at Insight Investment.
Electronic marketplace Tradeweb's calculations, based on
data taken just before markets closed on Monday, show that 23
percent of all euro-denominated government bonds have bid yields
below zero.
German bonds -- the top-rated debt in the euro zone and the
bloc's benchmark -- carry negative yields out to maturities of
five years.
The two-year Schatz, for example, is yieldng
minus 0.158 percent.
Lower-rated Spanish and Italian bonds pay just around 1
percent interest on five-year debt .
Yields across the bloc made their latest charge lower after
the ECB announced last week it would start buying bonds,
including government debt, at a rate of 60 billion euros a month
from March.
Economists say the scheme, combined with a recovery in bank
lending, a weak euro and lower oil prices, could stimulate
much-needed growth in the 19-member bloc.
