LONDON May 21 German Bund futures rose on Wednesday as sharp losses on Wall Street overnight spurred demand for safe-haven debt.

The cooler demand for riskier assets also undermined Italian bond futures, which extended this week's losses amid concern European Union elections might derail domestic economic reforms.

Bund futures were last 15 ticks up at 146.24 while Italian BTP futures were 39 ticks down at 122.05.

(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by John Stonestreet)