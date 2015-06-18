NEW YORK, June 18 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog, said on Thursday it met with other regulators and financial firms to discuss issues that pertain to the corporate bond market.

Those issues included how well the market is serving the needs of investors, traders and dealers and the market's ability to cope with a credit or liquidity event, FINRA said.

The financial industry has raised concerns that tougher regulations intended to prevent another global credit crunch have made traders more reluctant to buy and sell large blocks of corporate debt.

"FINRA believes that it is critical to bring together regulators and market participants to candidly discuss current and emerging issues in the corporate bond market," it said in a statement.

FINRA said it will hold another meeting in early July to explore existing corporate bond market structure and how that structure may evolve given this issues discussed at Thursday's meeting. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)