NEW YORK, June 18 The Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority, Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog,
said on Thursday it met with other regulators and financial
firms to discuss issues that pertain to the corporate bond
market.
Those issues included how well the market is serving the
needs of investors, traders and dealers and the market's ability
to cope with a credit or liquidity event, FINRA said.
The financial industry has raised concerns that tougher
regulations intended to prevent another global credit crunch
have made traders more reluctant to buy and sell large blocks of
corporate debt.
"FINRA believes that it is critical to bring together
regulators and market participants to candidly discuss current
and emerging issues in the corporate bond market," it said in a
statement.
FINRA said it will hold another meeting in early July to
explore existing corporate bond market structure and how that
structure may evolve given this issues discussed at Thursday's
meeting.
