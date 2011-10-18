LONDON Oct 18 The premium investors demand to hold French government bonds rather than benchmark German Bunds rose to a 16-year high on Tuesday after Moody's warned the sovereign's credit rating outlook could deteriorate.

Moody's said on Monday it may slap a negative outlook on France's Aaa credit rating in the next three months if the costs for helping to bail out banks and other euro zone members stretch its budget too much.

The French/German 10-year government bond yield spread widened to a euro era record of 101 basis points versus around 96 bps at Monday's settlement close. French debt also underperformed its triple-A rated peer the Netherlands.

(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)