LONDON Oct 18 The premium investors demand to
hold French government bonds rather than benchmark German Bunds
rose to a 16-year high on Tuesday after Moody's warned the
sovereign's credit rating outlook could deteriorate.
Moody's said on Monday it may slap a negative outlook on
France's Aaa credit rating in the next three months if the costs
for helping to bail out banks and other euro zone members
stretch its budget too much.
The French/German 10-year government bond yield spread
widened to a euro era record of 101 basis points
versus around 96 bps at Monday's settlement close. French debt
also underperformed its triple-A rated peer the Netherlands.
