NEW YORK Aug 12 Bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury futures jumped after the Federal Reserve pledged on Tuesday it would hold interest rates near zero through at least mid-2013 to help a struggling economy, data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said speculative traders increased their "long" bets that 10-year T-notes TYc1 will rise by 14,421 contracts to 277,345 on Tuesday.

Speculative "short" bets that T-note prices will fall declined by 68,339 contracts to 267,531, according to the latest CFTC Commitments of Traders data.

The latest data showed more 10-year T-note speculative long bets than short ones. The prior week's data showed more short bets than long ones.

On Friday, September 10-year T-notes TYU1 settled up 20/32 at 129-27/32. They touched their highest level since December 2008 earlier this week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)