* Average auction yield 2.15 pct, lowest since at least 1999
* Demand below average but flight to quality ensures smooth
sale
* Italian, Spanish sales now in focus as next potential
stress trigger
LONDON, Aug 24 Germany launched a 10-year
benchmark bond at auction on Wednesday with record low yields
limiting demand, but the debt's safe-haven status attracted
enough investors to absorb the new issue smoothly.
Germany sold 4.86 billion euros ($7 billion) of the
September 2021 bond at an average yield of 2.15 percent -- the
lowest at auction since at least 1999, according to data from
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Some investors were reluctant to buy the new debt at such
expensive prices, but persistent safe-haven demand, fuelled by
fresh worries over the euro zone debt crisis and a gloomy
economic outlook, ensured the auction received sufficient bids.
"The auction is pretty much as expected, i.e. slightly soft
in terms of absolute quantity of bids, but nothing particularly
poor and certainly not bad for a new issue at such a low yield.
Indeed, the quality of bids looks good," said Credit Agricole
strategist Peter Chatwell.
The recent bout of extreme market tension over a second
bailout for Greece and spread of the debt crisis to Italy and
Spain has sent investors flocking to bonds from Europe's
dominant economy, driving yields lower.
Despite the European Central Bank calming some peripheral
worries by agreeing to buy up Spanish and Italian bonds, the
flight to quality has been sustained by data showing the global
economy could be grinding to a halt.
Last week 10-year German yields fell to a record low of
2.028 percent.
Highlighting the sharp deterioration in investor sentiment,
the auction was stronger than an equivalent sale in July which
came at a much higher average yield of 2.7 percent, but failed
to draw bids worth the total amount on offer.
DEMAND LOW, BUT BIDDING SOLID
Wednesday's sale drew bids worth 1.4 times the amount sold,
below the year's average of 1.66, and the Bundesbank retained
more of the issue that usual. The coupon on the bond, at 2.25
percent, matched the lowest ever on 10-year German government
debt.
However, in a sign that some investors were still banking on
further stress pushing yields even lower, the pricing was in
line with secondary markets and bids in a relatively tight
range.
"It's always going to be an expensive looking auction for
the market, although we think that there's a good chance you'll
see renewed flight to quality on Bunds," said WestLB strategist
John Davies.
The next trigger for renewed stress and fresh record low
yields could come next week when Italy and Spain return to bond
markets after a seasonal break in new debt sales.
In the run up to next week's auctions -- a crucial test of
whether policymakers have limited the spread of the region's
debt crisis -- markets will look to push Italian and Spanish
bond yields higher, testing the ECB's resolve to maintain yields
around 5 percent.
($1 = 0.695 Euros)
