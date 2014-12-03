(Corrects 17th paragraph to make clear that debt agency, not central bank, retains bonds)

By Jamie McGeever and John Geddie

LONDON Dec 3 It's been a bittersweet year for Germany's government bond market: the country has never been able to borrow more cheaply and yet Berlin has chalked up the most technically "failed" debt auctions on record.

Twelve of Germany's scheduled bond auctions this year have failed to attract sufficient bids to meet the amount on offer, Germany's Finanzagentur, the country's debt management agency, told Reuters.

Yet this apparent reluctance to accept the super-low yields on offer has coincided with rampant demand for Bunds on the secondary market. Such buying has pushed the benchmark 10-year Bund yield below 0.7 percent, while yields on German maturities as far out as four years have dipped below zero..

With a sale of five-year paper due on Wednesday, the market is again puzzling as to why the auction process is struggling.

Jörg Müller, a spokesperson for the debt management agency, said regulation in the wake of the 2007-08 financial crisis that has squeezed banks' trading capabilities is one of the main reasons for weak demand at auctions.

And investors concur that restrictions on market makers' ability to hold bonds bought at auction limits their bidding even though they know post-auction demand remains high.

"You are seeing a little less liquidity now than you used to see in the past," said Lorenzo Pagani, head of European government bond desk and global portfolio manager at PIMCO, which has more than 100 billion euros of European government bonds under management.

"How many dealers are willing to step in and take the risk of warehousing bonds? This has been reduced," Pagani said.

INVENTIVE INCENTIVE

This behaviour should affect other major government bond markets too but some peculiarities of the auction process and structure in Germany are also a factor.

For example, the 37 primary dealers are the only investors allowed to participate but are not offered incentives to bid.

Other countries provide incentives such as selling their bonds below secondary market prices, or providing a "Greenshoe option" where dealers can buy bonds the following day at the auction price, dealers said.

Many states also ensure competition by offering their top dealers the chance to earn fees in syndicated sales -- a process where banks place bonds directly with investors. Germany has not issued a bond via syndication since 2006.

The structure of Germany's issuance is more rigid than others. Berlin's auction calendar is laid out at the start of each year meaning the maturity and quantity of bonds on offer, as well as the exact date of sale, are known well in advance.

In other countries, auction dates are known but the maturity and amount on offer is only decided days before, after conversations with their respective dealer groups. This cooperation between issuer and prospective buyers ensures sales invariably go smoothly.

It's also curious that the record tally of failures has happened just as debt issuance has fallen, as Germany moves toward a balanced budget next year. Normally, less supply would boost demand.

The total bid-to-cover -- which shows demand relative to bonds allotted -- is set to hit its weakest ratio since 2011, a year when banks used cheap European Central Bank loans to invest in the higher-yielding bonds of countries other than Germany.

Despite a rise in failed auctions, the amount of bonds that Germany's debt agency retains to support secondary market activity has been in line with previous years.

With two auctions to go, the total retained has been around 16 percent, a level which has been fairly constant since 2009.

The proportion of retained debt at the uncovered auctions, however, has averaged just above 20 percent, including the whopping 29 percent of a 2 billion euro 30-year Bund sale retained during a market rout in October.

"A failed German auction is not really a big surprise to the market anymore," said one dealer of German government bonds. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and John Geddie; Editing by Catherine Evans)