LONDON Mar 9 Greece's new bonds, to be issued on Monday as part of a debt exchange were quoted in the gray market at around a fifth of their face value on Friday, according to traders and Reuters data.

A February 2042 bond was quoted with a bid price of 20 percent of face value and offered at 23 percent of face value, while a 2032 bond was quoted at 21.00/24.00. Gray market prices are quoted by banks ahead of a security being officially issued.

"That's still showing that the market doesn't have faith that Greece is able to pay its debts, even if you defer it for 20 or 30 years," one trader said.

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)