LONDON, April 16 Greek two-year yields surged on
Thursday to their highest since the bonds were issued last year
after the Financial Times reported that the International
Monetary Fund had rebuffed a request from the country to delay
loan repayments.
Two-year bond yields rose more than 240 bps to 26.26 percent
, their highest since they were sold in July 2014.
Ten-year yields were up 81 bps at 12.77 percent,
while five-year yields were up 133 bps at 18.41 percent
.
Athens is dangerously close to running out of cash, with its
reserves expected to dip into negative territory after April 20,
a source familiar with the matter has previously said.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)