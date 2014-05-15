LONDON May 15 Greek 10-year bond yields rose to near two-month highs on Thursday, with traders citing a document detailing a retroactive tax on non-resident holders of Greek bonds.

Greek 10-year yields rose as high as 6.84 percent, up 53 basis points on the day.

A copy of the document published on the Deutsche Boerse website and seen by Reuters was last updated on May 5th. here

Other traders cited concerns that the far-right Golden Dawn in Greece was gaining in opinion polls ahead of EU elections. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Patrick Graham)