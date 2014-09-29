LONDON, Sept 29 Greek government bond yields
rose to their highest level in almost two months on Monday as
Athens' plans for an early exit from the country's bailout
programme raised concerns about its future financing and debt
relief.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras last week publicly
acknowledged that Greece hoped to wean itself off the
240-billion euro international aid package a year before its
scheduled end in early 2016.
The plan is a gamble for Greece as it makes a tentative
return to bond markets after its 2012 debt default.
"The worry is that if they argue that they don't need
further help, then the market will anticipate that there is
going to be more bond supply," a trader said.
Greek 10-year bond yields rose 37 basis points, their
biggest one-day jump since mid-May, to 6.526 percent
.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie; Editing
by Jamie McGeever)