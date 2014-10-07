LONDON Oct 7 Greek 10-year government bond yields rose to a one-week high on Tuesday after a newspaper report, denied by Athens, that the country's EU/IMF lenders had interrupted their bailout review over a disagreement with Greek officials.

Greek newspaper To Vima earlier reported that the EU/IMF troika was leaving a day ahead of schedule, having failed to agree on any outstanding issues, and before a vote of confidence expected on Friday. Government officials and a source close to the talks denied the reports, saying the inspectors were expected to leave this week for an annual conference of the IMF and World Bank in Washington.

Greek 10-year bond yields rose 32 basis points to 6.80 percent, the highest in a week. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by Nigel Stephenson)