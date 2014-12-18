LONDON Dec 18 Greek government bond yields fell
sharply on Thursday with traders citing media reports that
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the country was
on the right track.
Greece failed to elect a new president at its first attempt
on Wednesday, a trend that could trigger snap elections.
"(German finance minister) Schaeuble is making some friendly
comments ... it suggests that a lot of things are being done
behind the scenes to try to contain any potential damage from (a
scenario in which Syriza wins early elections)," one trader
said.
Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday
that possible fallout from Greece's political showdown would not
trigger a euro zone debt crisis like the one that pushed Italy
close to default three years ago.
Greek three-year yields fell the most, down 92
basis points at 9.86 percent, while five-year yields
dipped 53 bps to 9.24 percent and 10-year yields
were down 36 bps at 8.57 percent.
(Reporting by John Geddie and Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel
Stephenson)