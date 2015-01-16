BRIEF-Far East Horizon clarifies on media reports
* Group has no account receivables under finance lease(s) with Huishan Dairy Group nor does it have any other business relations with Huishan Diary
LONDON Jan 16 Greek government bond yields rose on Friday after two of the country's lenders have asked to tap the central bank's Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) facility.
Increased deposit outflows since Greece called snap elections, coupled with government T-bill issues have squeezed liquidity levels at local banks.
Greek 10-year yields rose 40 basis points to 9.51 percent, while three-year yields rose 137 bps to 11.71 percent.
"It seems to have a lot to do with this story that a number of systemic Greek banks are applying for funding support," one chief government bond trader in London said. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by John Geddie)
March 27 Turkey's state grain board TMO and construction firm Gap Insaat have received regulatory approval for debut sales of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, as the funding format gains favour to tap local and Gulf investors.