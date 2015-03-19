BRIEF-BNP Paribas sells its share in $2.5 bln Dakota Access Pipeline loan
* Announces that it has sold its $120 million share in $2.5 billion Dakota Access Pipeline loan
LONDON, March 19 Greek government bond yields shot higher and stocks slipped on Thursday, ahead of crunch debt talks between cash-strapped Athens and its European creditors.
Greek two-year yields rose over 100 basis points to 22.76 percent, the highest level since the bond was issued in mid-2014, while 10-year yields jumped to 11.60 percent.
Five-year credit default swaps rose to 1,919 bps, up from 1,806 bps on Wednesday, Markit data showed.
Athens' main stock index was down 0.2 percent.
European Council President Donald Tusk will hold talks with the leaders of France, Germany and Greece and the heads of the European Central Bank and the euro group on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels later on Thursday. (Reporting by London markets team; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Marius Zaharia)
* On March 30, Nordson, Viking Merger Corp, Vention and VMHI entered into first amendment to agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
TORONTO, April 5 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday to a nearly six-week high, although some gains were pared as oil prices fluctuated after the release of U.S. inventory data, while lower gold prices weighed on some mining shares.