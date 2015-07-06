France to hold U.S. roadshows to attract business to Paris post-Brexit
PARIS, March 30 Top French financiers will travel to the United States in May to try to attract U.S business to Paris following Britain's decision to quit the European Union.
LONDON, July 6 Dealers indicated a 13 percentage point surge in Greece's 2-year government bond yield on Monday, although bonds haven't traded since the Greek markets regulator requested their suspension last week following the country's default on an IMF loan.
The two-year yield was indicated at 48 percent, the highest since the bond was issued in July 2014, after Greeks rejected EU-prescribed austerity measures in a referendum on Sunday.
Ten-year yields were indicated 2.50 percentage points higher at 17.37 percent. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by Jamie McGeever)
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, March 30 The auto supplier industry will see further megamergers in the wake of ZF's acquisition of TRW and Intel's acquisition of Mobileye, ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said on Thursday.