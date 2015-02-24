LONDON Feb 24 Major investors have written to
their trade association to express concern about the European
junk bond market, which has seen sales rocket over the last year
as loose monetary policy has pushed yields down across the
region.
More than 20 fund managers, including Fidelity, Legal &
General and Schroders, asked the Association for Financial
Markets in Europe (AFME) to update "best practice" guidelines
that would help improve transparency and efficiency and help
maintain the market's recent growth.
The issues raised cover areas such as disclosure, covenants
and voting rights.
Read the full letter here: link.reuters.com/cym24w
Sales of European high-yield bonds hit $21.1 billion in the
year to Feb. 20, Thomson Reuters data shows, a 62 percent
increase year-on-year. For all of 2014, issuance totalled $107
billion.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)