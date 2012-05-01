LONDON May 1 International investors have cut holdings of Spanish and Italian government bonds since the European Central Bank pumped banks full of cheap three-year funds, leaving domestic institutions to meet a growing share of their sovereigns' financing demands.

The trend is clear in Spain where at the end of November, non-resident investors held almost 55 percent of Spanish government bonds, according to Treasury data. By the end of March this had fallen to just under 40 percent.

The most recent data from the Bank of Italy only covers international investors' holdings until the end of December - just after the ECB's first three-year financing operation - but the percentage of debt held by foreigners was already declining, to 38 percent from 41 percent at the end of October.

However, ECB data on Monday showed Italian banks increased their holdings of euro zone government bonds - thought to be mostly Italian - by more than 75 billion euros since the end of November, suggesting a similar trend to that seen in Spain.

Despite initial sharp falls in Spanish and Italian yields when the ECB announced its long-term funding operations (LTROs) in early December, the debt has been under pressure since almost immediately after the second tender at the end of February and yields have gone back up.

"The reason why the LTROs aren't really working is because non-residents are bailing out and the domestics are using the ECB liquidity to pay for that," Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire said.

"The domestic demand has only offset the negative demand shock from foreigners and if there were to be a third LTRO, then you could just accelerate that process."

The same Spanish Treasury data showed that as non-resident holdings of government bonds dropped, domestic bank holdings rose. At the end of 2011, Spanish credit institutions held around 16 percent of domestic debt, though this had almost doubled to just short of 30 percent by March. Other domestic investors held a similar amount.

In absolute terms, Spanish banks increased the value of their holdings of Spanish bonds to almost 150 billion euros from around 76 billion euros, taking into account net positions in the secured financing, or repo, market.

Comparing that with ECB data suggests that the value of Spanish government bonds held by Spanish banks, as a total of the value of all euro zone government bonds they held, has risen to 56 percent from 37 percent at the end of December.

The Spanish government has issued 43 billion euros of medium- and long-term bonds this year, half its gross issuance target for all of 2012. (Graphic by Kirsten Donovan and Vincent Flasseur, editing by Nigel Stephenson)