NEW YORK Dec 9 U.S. Treasuries widened their losses on Friday after an index of consumer sentiment offered its strongest reading since June.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR, down 5/32 before the index was released, was down 11/32 afterwards, its yield rising back above 2 percent to 2.01 percent.

The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment rose to its highest in six months in early December due to signs of better labor conditions and an improving outlook on the economy. [ID:nL1E7N90VW] (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by James Dalgleish)