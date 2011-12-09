NEW YORK Dec 9 U.S. Treasuries widened their
losses on Friday after an index of consumer sentiment offered
its strongest reading since June.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR, down
5/32 before the index was released, was down 11/32 afterwards,
its yield rising back above 2 percent to 2.01 percent.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer
sentiment rose to its highest in six months in early December
due to signs of better labor conditions and an improving
outlook on the economy. [ID:nL1E7N90VW]
(Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by James Dalgleish)