NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. Treasuries prices erased most early gains o n M onday as a modest bounce after last week's sell-off faded.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, up 8/32 earlier, was unchanged, yielding 2.30 percent, at 9:23 a.m. (1323 GMT), shortly before stocks were to open on Wall Street.

Stock futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by James Dalgleish)