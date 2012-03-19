* Selling persists as yields linger at 4-month highs
* Some downplay talk of bear market for bonds
* Benchmark yields set to rise for 9th straight day
* Fed purchase, home builder data pare early losses
(Updates market, changes byline)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. Treasuries prices fell
on Monday, with yields hovering at their highest levels in more
than four months as investors further pared their bond holdings
on signs of an improving U.S. economy and some stabilization in
Europe's debt troubles.
Benchmark yields, although below the peak of 2.36 percent
seen o n F riday, were on track to rise for a ninth straight
session after they broke above their 200-day moving average last
week.
The dramatic breakout from a tight trading range since late
last year has fueled speculation that the Treasuries market is
on the brink of a protracted bear market.
Many traders, however, reckon the market is simply
correcting itself after yields fell to rock-bottom levels last
year on safety bids due to fears of a Greek default.
"We are sitting up in a new range here. I don't see us up
significantly higher," said Larry Milstein, head of government
and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York.
The bond market retraced its earlier losses on the Federal
Reserve's purchase of $5.1 billion of long-dated Treasuries and
slightly weaker-than-expected data on U.S. home builder
sentiment.
Wall Street's struggle to scale fresh highs after the stock
market's best week in three months put some bids back into
Treasuries, analysts and traders said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
down 6/32 in price to yield 2.32 percent. They trimmed an
earlier 10/32 decline that pushed the yield to 2.33 percent.
The 30-year bond was last down 8/32, yielding
3.42. It earlier fell as much as 15/32 with a yield of 3.44
percent.
(Additional reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Dan
Grebler)