* Selling persists as yields linger at 4-month highs

* Some downplay talk of bear market for bonds

* Benchmark yields set to rise for 9th straight day

* Fed purchase, home builder data pare early losses (Updates market, changes byline)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday, with yields hovering at their highest levels in more than four months as investors further pared their bond holdings on signs of an improving U.S. economy and some stabilization in Europe's debt troubles.

Benchmark yields, although below the peak of 2.36 percent seen o n F riday, were on track to rise for a ninth straight session after they broke above their 200-day moving average last week.

The dramatic breakout from a tight trading range since late last year has fueled speculation that the Treasuries market is on the brink of a protracted bear market.

Many traders, however, reckon the market is simply correcting itself after yields fell to rock-bottom levels last year on safety bids due to fears of a Greek default.

"We are sitting up in a new range here. I don't see us up significantly higher," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York.

The bond market retraced its earlier losses on the Federal Reserve's purchase of $5.1 billion of long-dated Treasuries and slightly weaker-than-expected data on U.S. home builder sentiment.

Wall Street's struggle to scale fresh highs after the stock market's best week in three months put some bids back into Treasuries, analysts and traders said.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 6/32 in price to yield 2.32 percent. They trimmed an earlier 10/32 decline that pushed the yield to 2.33 percent.

The 30-year bond was last down 8/32, yielding 3.42. It earlier fell as much as 15/32 with a yield of 3.44 percent. (Additional reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Dan Grebler)