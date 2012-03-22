NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. Treasury debt pared early price gains on Thursday, and the 30-year bond briefly traded in negative territory after data showing new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell to a fresh four-year low last week.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were trading 3/32 higher in price to yield 2.29 percent, down from 2.3 percent late Wednesday. The notes had been trading 8/32 higher in price prior to the release of the data.

Thirty year bonds were trading unchanged in price to yield 3.39 percent. Bonds briefly traded 2/32 lower in price after the data. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by W Simon)