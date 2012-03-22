* Chinese, European factory data fuels growth concerns
* US weekly jobless claims fall to lowest in four years
* Benchmark yields near their 200-day moving average
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. Treasury debt prices
rose on Thursday after a fall in manufacturing in China and the
euro zone's two largest economies raised demand for safe-haven
assets and hurt stocks on worries global growth was stumbling.
Price gains were tempered, however, and the benchmark
10-year note yield held a bit above the 200-day moving average,
after data showing new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits
fell to a four-year low last week.
Treasury yields recently rose to multimonth highs on signs
of a stronger recovery in the United States. So price gains
could be limited given expectations a better U.S. economic
picture will erode the value of government debt.
"Treasuries are benefiting from the reports of slower growth
in other parts of the world," said David Coard, head of
fixed-income sales and trading at The Williams Capital Group in
New York, adding "they are also still benefiting from a certain
amount of bargain hunting" following last week's price plunge.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Thursday
were trading 12/32 higher in price to yield 2.26 percent, down
from 2.3 percent late Wednesday, while 30-year bonds
were trading 19/32 higher to yield 3.35 percent from 3.39
percent.
Benchmark yields dipped to as low as 2.24 percent, just
above their 200-day moving average at 2.23 percent. The yield
broke above the 200-day moving average last week, when it added
more than 25 basis points. Whenever a break of a key level is
sustained, this could signal a new trend, technical analysts
say.
Prices rose early on Thursday after the HSBC flash
purchasing managers index showed China's manufacturing sector
activity contracted in March for a fifth successive month, with
the overall rate of contraction accelerating and new orders
sinking to a four-month low.
Early buying was also driven by higher German and UK
government bonds following data showing the euro zone economy
shrank more than expected in March, hit by a sharp fall in
French and German factory activity. Also, British retail sales
dropped more than forecast in February.
In the U.S., the Labor Department later reported initial
claims for state unemployment benefits fell to a seasonally
adjusted 348,000 last week, the lowest level since February
2008. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims rising to
354,000 last week.
"The jobless claims trend suggests U.S. growth is
continuing and that the Federal Reserve has less reason to
initiate any new stimulus," said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio
strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls,
Wisconsin.
As part of its latest stimulus plan, nicknamed "Operation
Twist," the Fed on Thursday bought $2.008 billion of Treasuries
maturing August 2022 through May 2030. Under the program the
central bank is extending the maturity of its Treasury holdings
in a bid to lower longer-dated interest rates like those on
mortgages.
(Additional reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Andrew Hay)