* Chinese, European factory data fuels growth concerns
* US weekly jobless claims fall to lowest in four years
* Benchmark yields near their 200-day moving average
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. Treasury debt prices
rose on Thursday, retracing some of their recent losses, as a
decline in manufacturing in China and the euro zone's two
largest economies raised demand for safe-haven assets and hurt
stocks on worries that global growth was faltering.
Price gains were tempered, however, and the benchmark
10-year note's yield held a bit above the 200-day moving
average, after data showing new U.S. claims for unemployment
benefits fell to a four-year low last week.
"There isn't really much to drive the trade. It's just kind
of choppy," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest-rate strategist at
4Cast, Inc. in New York.
"You have a lot of people who don't want to get overly long
or short at this point. Is this more of a corrective retracement
or are we going back to 2 percent? The crowd is pretty split."
Treasury yields recently rose to multi-month highs on signs
of a stronger recovery in the United States. So price gains
could be limited, given expectations that a better U.S. economic
picture will erode the value of government debt.
"Treasuries are benefiting from the reports of slower growth
in other parts of the world," said David Coard, head of
fixed-income sales and trading at The Williams Capital Group in
New York, adding that "they are also still benefiting from a
certain amount of bargain hunting" after last week's price
plunge.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
6/32 in price to yield 2.28 percent, down from 2.30 percent late
Wednesday, while the 30-year bond gained 10/32 to
yield 3.37 percent, down from 3.39 percent on Wednesday.
Benchmark yields dipped as low as 2.24 percent, just above
their 200-day moving average at 2.23 percent. The yield broke
above the 200-day moving average last week, when it added more
than 25 basis points. Whenever a break of a key level is
sustained, this could signal a new trend, technical analysts
say.
Prices began rising on Thursday after the HSBC flash
purchasing managers index showed China's manufacturing sector
activity contracted in March for a fifth successive month, with
the overall rate of contraction accelerating and new orders
sinking to a four-month low.
Early buying was also driven by higher German and UK
government bonds following data showing the euro-zone economy
shrank more than expected in March, hit by a sharp fall in
French and German factory activity. British retail sales also
dropped more than forecast in February.
In the United States, the Labor Department later reported
initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell to a
seasonally adjusted 348,000 last week, the lowest level since
February 2008. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims
rising to 354,000 last week.
"The jobless claims trend suggests U.S. growth is
continuing and that the Federal Reserve has less reason to
initiate any new stimulus," said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio
strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls,
Wisconsin.
As part of its latest stimulus plan, nicknamed "Operation
Twist," the Fed on Thursday bought $2.008 billion of Treasuries
maturing from August 2022 through May 2030. Under the program,
the central bank is extending the maturity of its Treasury
holdings in a bid to lower longer-dated interest rates like
those on mortgages.
