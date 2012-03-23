NEW YORK, March 23 The yield on U.S. 10-year
Treasury notes slipped below its 200-year moving average after a
surprise drop in new home sales in February fueled worries about
global economic growth and demand for lower-risk government
securities.
Benchmark 10-year yield was last 2.219 percent,
down 6 basis points from late Thursday and below its 200-day
moving average of 2.2242 percent, according to Tradeweb.
The 30-year bond was briefly up more than 1
point in price, extending earlier gains. The 30-year yield was
last 3.312 percent, down 5 basis points from late Thursday and
below its 200-day moving average of 3.3759 percent.
