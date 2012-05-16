NEW YORK May 16 U.S. Treasuries trimmed losses after central bank sources said the European Central Bank had stopped monetary policy operations to some Greek banks.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 10/32 before the news, were down 5/32 immediately afterwards, and then down 7/32, yielding 1.80 percent.

The central bank sources said the ECB stopped monetary policy operations to some Greek banks due to recapitalization not being in place. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich)