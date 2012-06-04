UPDATE 2-Oil stable as OPEC's cuts bite, although bloated market still weighs
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
NEW YORK, June 4 The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond briefly expanded its loss to a point on Monday as stock futures edged up after a drop on Wall Street in the previous sessions.
The 30-year Treasury bond yield rose to 2.565 percent from 2.52 percent late on Friday.
(Reporting by Ellen Freilich)
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
WARSAW, Feb 13 Poland's Deputy Finance Minister Piotr Nowak said that the pace of raising government debt in the coming months will slow down, as the ministry has already fulfilled 40 percent of its borrowing needs for the year.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Asian stocks rallied to 1-1/2-year highs on Monday, helped by renewed hopes over U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans, generally upbeat global economic data and a rebound in some commodities.