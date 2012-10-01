BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management announces plans to terminate fund
Feb 17 Macquarie Emerging Markets Infrastructure Income Fund:
NEW YORK Oct 1 U.S. Treasuries prices turned lower on Monday after the Institute for Supply Management reported U.S. manufacturing grew in September, contrary to market expectations.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, up 2/32 before the report, was down 2/32 afterwards, allowing its yield to rise to 1.65 percent from 1.63 percent earlier.
The U.S. manufacturing sector grew in September for the first time since May, the ISM reported.
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
