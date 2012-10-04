NEW YORK Oct 4 U.S. Treasuries prices trimmed losses on Thursday after the U.S. Labor Department reported a small rise in new jobless claims in the latest week.

After the report, the 10-year Treasury note was down 8/32, slightly less than it was down before the report; its yield stood at 1.64 percent.

The government reported jobless claims rose to 367,000 in the week ended Saturday from an upwardly revised 363,000 a week earlier. Reaction to the report was muted, however, since markets are waiting for the government's monthly employment report, due on Friday.