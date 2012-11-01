NEW YORK Nov 1 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond
extended an early loss to just over a point on Thursday as that
long-dated maturity underperformed shorter-term debt
instruments.
The 30-year bond was down 1-1/32, its yield
rising to 2.91 percent from 2.86 percent late on Wednesday.
Safe-haven U.S. government debt, including 30-year bonds,
was under pressure on Thursday from some positive signs for
global growth from China and some data pointing to better labor
market conditions in the U.S. a day before the government's
closely analyzed monthly jobs report.
Traders said curve steepening trades caused the 30-year bond
to underperform shorter-term maturities. The trades reflected
the view that an eventual pickup in economic growth could foster
inflation in the longer term, they said.