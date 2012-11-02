NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S. Treasuries prices fell after a government report showing stronger than forecast U.S. job growth in October offered a hopeful sign for the economic recovery.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year note, up 1/32 before the report, was down 9/32 afterwards. Its yield rose to 1.77 percent from 1.73 percent late on Thursday.

The 30-year Treasury bond, down 1/32 before the report, extended that loss to nearly a point after the monthly report on U.S. employment. Its yield rose to 2.96 percent from 2.91 percent late on Thursday.

The U.S. Labor Department said employers added 171,000 people to their payrolls last month. The government also said 84,000 more jobs were created in August and September than initially estimated.

The jobless rate edged a tenth of a point higher to 7.9 percent, but that was due to a surge of workers back into the workforce. Only people who have recently looked for a job can count as unemployed.