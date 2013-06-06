BRIEF-Aurania Resources says enters definitive agreement to buy Ecuasolidus
* Announces proposed acquisition of Ecuador "Lost Cities - Cutucu" exploration project
NEW YORK, June 6 The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond rose more than one point while the 10-year yield moved down toward 2 percent on Thursday as investors chose safe-haven U.S. debt over riskier assets.
The 30-year bond rose 1-4/32, allowing its yield to ease to 3.18 percent from 3.25 percent before midday.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 19/32 in price, while its yield moved to 2.02 percent from 2.09 percent before midday.
* Centric health announces early conversion of July 2017 convertible notes and April 2018 convertible loan and signs indicative term sheet for refinancing of remainder of outstanding borrowings
* Tellurian's Driftwood LNG receives approval for liquefied natural gas exports to free trade agreement nations