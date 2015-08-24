* Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields fall to four-month lows * Traders see one in four chance of a Fed rate hike in September * Yield curve steepens in choppy trading and heavy volume * U.S. to sell $90 billion in short-to-medium debt supply (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday, with benchmark yields falling to four-month lows, as investors worldwide scrambled for low-risk assets and dumped stocks and other risky investments on worries that China's problems will hurt the global economy. A near 9 percent drop in Chinese stocks on Monday triggered heavy selling in commodities and other stock markets. The market turbulence reduced expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in September, which some traders reckoned could further undermine investor confidence. "The Treasuries market was simply reacting to the stock market and price actions of other risky assets," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. Bond prices swung with the gyrations on Wall Street where the Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 1,000 points shortly after it opened. Major U.S. stock indexes' losses narrowed to around 1 percent by midday, paring safe-haven bids for Treasuries, but the comeback faded in late U.S. trading. The global stock market rout began after Beijing surprised investors on Aug. 11 by devaluing the yuan, sparking fears of a currency war, in which nations seek to make their exports cheaper than those of their trading partners. "The China devaluation opened up Pandora's Box," said Mike Cullinane, head of Treasuries trading at D.A. Davidson in St. Petersburg, Florida. Worries about China, the world's No. 2 economy and a huge importer of raw materials, have stoked a dramatic drop in prices of oil and other commodities. The stock markets of developing economies that rely on commodities exports have tumbled, with the MSCI emerging market index hitting a six-year low. In this jittery climate, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were up 12/32 in price, retreating from a rally of more than 1 point. The 10-year yield was last at 2.007 percent, down 5 basis points, after falling to a four-month trough of 1.905 percent earlier Monday. The two-year note yield fell to a 6-1/2-week low as traders reduced their expectations of a September rate increase. It was last down 5 basis points at 0.576 percent. In the futures market, the Sept 10-year T-note contract rose 13/32 at 129-3/32 on its heaviest one-day trading volume in three months. In over-the-counter trading, the drop in money market rates implied traders now see a one-in-four chance the Fed will raise rates next month and a 50 percent chance of a rate hike in December. The perceived reduced likelihood of a rate increase by year-end led to a wider gap between shorter- and longer-dated yields. The yield curve between five- and 30-years steepened to 1.36 percentage points, the widest in three weeks. Analysts said the risk aversion among investors should bode well for this week's auctions of U.S. government debt. The Treasury Department will sell $90 billion in coupon-bearing debt, including $26 billion in two-year notes , $35 billion in five-year notes and $29 billion in seven-year notes. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)