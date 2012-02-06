NEW YORK Feb 6 Prices of U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds added to gains in midday trading on Monday, propelled by safe-haven bids on Greece's struggle to agree to terms for a new bailout package in order to avert a messy default.

The 30-year bond last traded up 13/32 in price for a yield of 3.101 percent, down 2 basis points from Friday. It was up as much as 16/32 with a yield of 3.098 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)