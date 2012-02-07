BRIEF-Nokia's Comptel offer to commence on Feb 27
* says tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares and option rights in Comptel commences on February 27
NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S. government debt prices touched session lows in early trading on Tuesday in advance of a $32 billion auction of three-year supply, which is part of this week's $72 billion quarterly refunding.
Three-year notes last traded down 1/32 in price with a yield of 0.3223 percent, while benchmark 10-year debt last traded down 11/32 for a yield of 1.94 percent, up nearly 4 basis points from late on Monday.
The Treasury Department will conduct the three-year auction at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT). (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* says tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares and option rights in Comptel commences on February 27
* Lifts dividend for 9th time in last 10 quarters (Adds analyst comment, details)
* Morgan Stanley said to move about 300 workers to Frankfurt or Dublin - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bloom.bg/2lu41i3] Further company coverage: