NEW YORK Feb 7 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds fell 1 point in midmorning trading on Tuesday, extending their earlier decline on selling tied to upcoming supply and news Greece might be closer to obtaining fresh aid to avoid a messy debt default.

The long bond last traded down 1-1/32 in price at 99-19/32 for a yield of 3.15 percent, up 5 basis points from Monday's close.

The spread between two-year and 30-year yield grew to nearly 2.90 perent, its widest level in about three weeks.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)