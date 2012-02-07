BRIEF-Butterfield announces pricing of secondary offering
* Says secondary offering priced at $31.75per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 7 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds fell 1 point in midmorning trading on Tuesday, extending their earlier decline on selling tied to upcoming supply and news Greece might be closer to obtaining fresh aid to avoid a messy debt default.
The long bond last traded down 1-1/32 in price at 99-19/32 for a yield of 3.15 percent, up 5 basis points from Monday's close.
The spread between two-year and 30-year yield grew to nearly 2.90 perent, its widest level in about three weeks.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Monroe capital corporation expands its syndicated credit facility to $200 million
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South Africa's mobile operator MTN Group said on Thursday it was concerned over the violence against its property in Nigeria, where protesters attacked and vandalised its head office.