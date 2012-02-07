* Investors pare holdings before 3-year note supply

* News of Greek aid deal pares safety bids for bonds

* Upcoming 3-year notes might sell near record low yield

* Testimony from Fed's Bernanke offers no surprises (Updates to midday market action, adds quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Feb 7 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Tuesday as investors prepared for the start of this week's $72 billion quarterly refunding and on a reduced safety bid after a report that Greece was close to agreeing to terms of a bailout.

A reversal in Wall Street stocks from early losses also spurred the selling in Treasuries, pushing longer-dated yields to their highest levels in more than two weeks.

Greece's government was preparing the text of an agreement on a 130 billion euro bailout that must still be approved by political leaders, a Greek official said, suggesting Athens had largely wrapped up talks with lenders on a rescue that is critical to avoiding a disorderly default.

"At least a short-term solution for Greece is contributing to the sell-off," said Sharon Stark, chief fixed income strategist at Sterne Agee & Leach in Birmingham, Alabama.

But Stark and other analysts said the prospect that debt-laden Greece would stay in the euro zone remains cloudy. The uncertainty could keep investors nervous and sustain safe-haven bids for Treasuries in the foreseeable future.

"In the long term, Greece might have to leave the euro zone so it could go back to the drachma and start all over again. It doesn't have fundamental factors that it could grow itself out of its problems," Stark said.

The developments on the bailout talks compounded selling tied to this week's coupon supply.

"We do have some of the price concession that is supply related," said Greg Faranello, a senior Treasuries trader at SG Americas Securities in New York.

The U.S. Treasury will kick off the quarterly refunding with a $32 billion auction of three-year notes later Tuesday, followed by a $24 billion sale of 10-year debt on Wednesday and a $16 billion offering of 30-year bond on Thursday.

Analysts expected solid bids for the new three-year issue, with safe-haven bids sparked by lingering worries about Greece seen overcoming concerns about historically low yields.

In the when-issued market, traders expected the three-year notes due February 2015 to sell at a yield of 0.351 percent in advance of the auction at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT).

That estimated yield would be below the 0.370 percent yield set at last month's auction but above the record low of 0.334 percent set last September, according to Treasury data.

FED STIMULUS

Also on Tuesday, the Federal Reserve sold $1.33 billion in short-dated Treasury inflation-protected securities, part of its $400 billion Operation Twist program designed to help hold down long-term interest rates.

In the open market, actively traded three-year Treasuries dipped 2/32 in price at 99-24/32 for a yield of 0.34 percent, up 2 basis points from Monday's close.

Longer-dated government securities lagged shorter issues, as some traders bet on weaker bidding for the 10-year and 30-year supply later this week.

The benchmark 10-year note traded down 20/32 in price at 100-8/32 for a yield of 1.97 percent, up 7 basis points from late on Monday.

The long bond fell 1-8/32 points at 99-10/32 for a yield of 3.16 percent, up almost 7 basis points from Monday.

Meanwhile, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke began his testimony on the U.S. economy before the Senate Budget Committee.

His prepared speech was nearly identical to the one he delivered before a House budget panel last Thursday, the day before the government reported the U.S. jobless rate fell to its lowest level in nearly three years in January.

Most analysts do not expect Bernanke will signal any change in the U.S. central bank's commitment to keep short-term interest rates near zero until at least late 2014 and possibly buy more mortgage-backed securities to help the fragile housing market.

"The likelihood of more Fed stimulus is less, but housing remains depressed. They might use that as justification for more purchases of mortgage securities," Sterne's Stark said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)