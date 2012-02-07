NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S. Treasuries extended price losses on Tuesday following average to weak demand in an auction of $32 billion of three-year Treasury notes.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 19/32 lower in price to yield 1.99 percent, up from 1.9 percent late Monday. The notes had been trading 14/32 lower in price prior to the auction.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 1-6/32 lower to yield 3.17 percent from 3.09 percent late Monday. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Diane Craft)