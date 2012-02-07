BRIEF-Mercantile Ventures says Dick Enterprises Pvt Ltd becomes co's unit
NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S. Treasuries extended price losses on Tuesday following average to weak demand in an auction of $32 billion of three-year Treasury notes.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 19/32 lower in price to yield 1.99 percent, up from 1.9 percent late Monday. The notes had been trading 14/32 lower in price prior to the auction.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 1-6/32 lower to yield 3.17 percent from 3.09 percent late Monday. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Vereit® announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
Feb 23 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he wants to see "very significant" tax reform passed before Congress' August recess.