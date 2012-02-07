* News of Greek aid deal pares safety bids for bonds

* 3-year notes sale has average to weak demand

* Testimony from Fed's Bernanke offers no surprises (Adds strategist's quote, updates prices, Bernanke comments)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Feb 7 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Tuesday as investors set up for this week's $72 billion quarterly refunding and as safety bids waned following a report that Greece was close to agreeing to terms of a financial bailout.

A reversal in Wall Street stocks from early losses also spurred the selling in Treasuries, pushing longer-dated yields to their highest levels in more than two weeks.

Treasuries extended losses in the afternoon following average to slightly weak demand in the sale of $32 billion of three-year Treasury notes.

Greece's government was preparing the text of an agreement on a 130 billion euro bailout that must still be approved by political leaders, a Greek official said, suggesting Athens had largely wrapped up talks with lenders on a rescue that is critical to avoiding a disorderly default.

A Greek government official on Tuesday afternoon said a Greek political leaders' meeting on the bailout package was being postponed until Wednesday.

"At least a short-term solution for Greece is contributing to the sell-off," said Sharon Stark, chief fixed income strategist at Sterne Agee & Leach in Birmingham, Alabama.

But Stark and other analysts said the prospect that debt-laden Greece would stay in the euro zone remains cloudy. The uncertainty could keep investors nervous and sustain safe-haven bids for Treasuries in the foreseeable future.

"In the long term, Greece might have to leave the euro zone so it could go back to the drachma and start all over again. It doesn't have fundamental factors that it could grow itself out of its problems," Stark said.

The developments on the bailout talks compounded selling tied to this week's coupon supply.

"We do have some of the price concession that is supply related," said Greg Faranello, a senior Treasuries trader at SG Americas Securities in New York.

The U.S. Treasury kicked off the quarterly refunding with the sale of three-year notes on Tuesday. The auction will be followed by a $24 billion sale of 10-year debt on Wednesday and a $16 billion offering of 30-year bonds on Thursday.

Tuesday's sale of three-year notes brought an "average to soft takedown," with primary dealers taking home an above-average amount of the notes, said Ian Lyngen, government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.

In the open market, actively traded three-year Treasuries were trading 2/32 lower in price to yield 0.35 percent, up from 0.31 percent late Monday.

Longer-dated government securities lagged shorter issues, as some traders bet on weaker bidding for the 10-year and 30-year supply later this week.

The benchmark 10-year note was trading 20/32 lower in price to yield of 1.99 percent, up from 1.9 percent late Monday.

The long bond fell 1-5/32 in price to yield 3.17 percent, up from 3.09 percent. The bond yield touched 3.18 percent, which was the highest since Jan. 23.

The Treasury market showed little reaction to testimony by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke before the Senate Budget Committee. The central bank chief repeated comments prepared last week for a House panel in which he pledged to prevent Europe's financial crisis from damaging the U.S. economy.

Bernanke also warned lawmakers that putting off a decision on the fate of expiring Bush administration tax cuts could unsettle businesses and households, undercutting the U.S. economic recovery.

(Additional reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Andrea Ricci)