HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 22 at 1 p.m. EST/1800 GMT
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
NEW YORK Feb 8 U.S. government debt prices turned flat to higher in early morning trading on Wednesday, paring earlier losses linked to traders reducing their bond holdings before a $24 billion auction of new 10-year notes.
The 30-year Treasury bond was last up 4/32 in price at 99-21/32 for a yield 3.14 percent, down 0.5 basis point from late on Tuesday. It had touched a session low of 98-31/32 earlier with a yield of 3.18 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* dgap-news: deutsche wohnen ag: deutsche wohnen ag successfully repurchases outstanding convertible bonds due 2020 for a consideration of eur 467 million Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Ericsson gains on Cisco takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)