* Greek leaders agree on steps to secure bailout

* U.S. to sell $16 billion in new 30-year bonds

* Data suggest further healing in U.S. jobs market

* Fed to buy up to $5 billion in longer-dated debt (Updates market action, adds quotes)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. government debt prices fell on Thursday after Greek leaders reached a deal on tough fiscal and austerity measures to secure needed financial aid, reducing the safe-haven appeal of bonds.

Uncertainty over the demand for an upcoming $16 billion auction of 30-year bonds and data suggesting further improvement in the U.S. labor market also fed selling in Treasuries.

Longer-dated yields hovered at their highest levels in about two weeks. The 30-year yield touched 3.188 percent earlier, its highest level since mid-November, according to Tradeweb.

"The driver right now seems to be Greece. If the Greek deal is real, some of the safehaven positions might be eliminated," said Alex Manzara, vice president at TJM Futures in Chicago.

Greek leaders clinched a long-stalled deal on reforms and austerity measures needed to secure a bailout and avoid a messy default, government sources said, hours before the country's financial backers were to meet in Brussels on Thursday

Traders fear that without another round of aid, Greece would default on its debt, causing chaos akin to the global credit crunch three years ago after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

However, lingering worries about the longer-term fiscal shape of the euro zone block, exacerbated by the region's weak economic growth, limited the sell-off in Treasuries.

"It doesn't do anything but push things down the road, but it does relieve the strain so that's helpful" Milton Ezrati, market strategist at Lord Abbett Co. In Jersey City, New Jersey, said of the Greek fiscal reform deal.

With Greece finally clinching additional aid, traders are turning their focus to the final leg of this week's $72 billion quarterly refunding.

A mediocre 10-year sale on Wednesday raised concerns about the appetite for the 30-year bond offering, even as the Federal Reserve have been buying longer-dated Treasuries in an effort to hold down mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

In the "when-issued" market, traders expect the $16 billion worth of new 30-year issue would sell at a yield of 3.177 percent in early trading. This would be the highest level since the November auction and above the record low yield of 2.925 percent set at the auction in December.

Meanwhile, the U.S. central bank plans to buy $4.25 billion to $5.00 billion in Treasuries due in 2018 to 2019.

The 30-year bond was down 10/32 in price at 99-7/32 with a yield of 3.17 percent, up nearly 2 basis points from Wednesday's close. The five-year note was down about 1/32 with a yield of 0.835 percent, up half a basis point.

The yield on the 10-year note issue auctioned on Wednesday was up 0.5 basis point at 2.03 percent. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)