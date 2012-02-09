* Greek leaders agree on steps to secure bailout
* U.S. to sell $16 billion in new 30-year bonds
* Data suggest further healing in U.S. jobs market
* Fed to buy up to $5 billion in longer-dated debt
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. government debt
prices fell on Thursday after Greek leaders reached a
deal on tough fiscal and austerity measures to secure needed
financial aid, reducing the safe-haven appeal of bonds.
Uncertainty over the demand for an upcoming $16 billion
auction of 30-year bonds and data suggesting further improvement
in the U.S. labor market also fed selling in Treasuries.
Longer-dated yields hovered at their highest levels in about
two weeks. The 30-year yield touched 3.188 percent earlier, its
highest level since mid-November, according to Tradeweb.
"The driver right now seems to be Greece. If the Greek deal
is real, some of the safehaven positions might be eliminated,"
said Alex Manzara, vice president at TJM Futures in Chicago.
Greek leaders clinched a long-stalled deal on reforms and
austerity measures needed to secure a bailout and avoid a messy
default, government sources said, hours before the country's
financial backers were to meet in Brussels on Thursday
Traders fear that without another round of aid, Greece would
default on its debt, causing chaos akin to the global credit
crunch three years ago after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
However, lingering worries about the longer-term fiscal
shape of the euro zone block, exacerbated by the region's weak
economic growth, limited the sell-off in Treasuries.
"It doesn't do anything but push things down the road, but
it does relieve the strain so that's helpful" Milton Ezrati,
market strategist at Lord Abbett Co. In Jersey City, New Jersey,
said of the Greek fiscal reform deal.
With Greece finally clinching additional aid, traders are
turning their focus to the final leg of this week's $72 billion
quarterly refunding.
A mediocre 10-year sale on Wednesday raised concerns about
the appetite for the 30-year bond offering, even as the Federal
Reserve have been buying longer-dated Treasuries in an effort to
hold down mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
In the "when-issued" market, traders expect the $16 billion
worth of new 30-year issue would sell at a yield of 3.177
percent in early trading. This would be the
highest level since the November auction and above the record
low yield of 2.925 percent set at the auction in December.
Meanwhile, the U.S. central bank plans to buy $4.25 billion
to $5.00 billion in Treasuries due in 2018 to 2019.
The 30-year bond was down 10/32 in price at
99-7/32 with a yield of 3.17 percent, up nearly 2 basis points
from Wednesday's close. The five-year note was down
about 1/32 with a yield of 0.835 percent, up half a basis point.
The yield on the 10-year note issue auctioned on
Wednesday was up 0.5 basis point at 2.03 percent.
