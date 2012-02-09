BRIEF-Shanghai Construction's unit wins land auction for 761.1 mln yuan in Jiangxi
* Says unit wins land auction for 761.1 million yuan ($110.73 million) in Jiangxi province
NEW YORK Feb 9 U.S. government debt prices fell on Thursday, erasing earlier gains, on reports Greek leaders reached a deal on fiscal reforms with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund in a bid to secure fresh financial aid.
The 30-year Treasury bond last traded down 12/32 in price at 99-5/32 for a yield of 3.17 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* Says unit wins land auction for 761.1 million yuan ($110.73 million) in Jiangxi province
Feb 27 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in full-year profit continuing to benefit from its recent acquisitions.
* Process for potential acquisition of distressed pellet plants