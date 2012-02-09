BRIEF-Shanghai Construction's unit wins land auction for 761.1 mln yuan in Jiangxi
* Says unit wins land auction for 761.1 million yuan ($110.73 million) in Jiangxi province
NEW YORK Feb 9 U.S. government debt prices added to earlier losses on Thursday after the latest data on jobless claims suggested further improvement in the labor market, trimming the safe-haven appeal of bonds.
The 30-year bond had traded down 15/32 in price for a yield of 3.17 percent soon after the jobless data. Prior to the data, it was down 13/32 in price. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
Feb 27 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in full-year profit continuing to benefit from its recent acquisitions.
* Process for potential acquisition of distressed pellet plants