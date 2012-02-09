NEW YORK Feb 9 U.S. government debt prices added to earlier losses on Thursday after the latest data on jobless claims suggested further improvement in the labor market, trimming the safe-haven appeal of bonds.

The 30-year bond had traded down 15/32 in price for a yield of 3.17 percent soon after the jobless data. Prior to the data, it was down 13/32 in price. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)